Thriving Mimi Tomatoes Amid Rain & Pests + Black Jack Watermelon Taste Test

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on Wednesday, July 8th! I’m happy to report that my mimi tomatoes are doing great, even with all the rain and pests. I’ve also made some changes to the North Garden to make it a bit easier to navigate. Have you ever had Black Jack Watermelon? It’s yummy when you eat it as chunks, or drink its juice. I also made summertime treats: cupcake brownies and blueberry ice cream. Plus, I’ve started fermenting wood ash again to use as fertilizer. The rainy season is almost over here, and I’m excited about what summer gardening will bring next!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:47Harvesting Mini Tomatoes
02:43Washing Mini Tomatoes
04:07Re-arranging North Garden Planters
06:59Checking Citrus Trees & Other Plants
10:33Black Jack Watermelon Prep & Taste Test
15:55Brownie Cup Cakes & Ginger Ale
17:11Blueberry Ice Cream & Brownies
17:35Spring-to Summer Garden Changes
21:09Removing Zucchini Plants
22:09Checking on Watermelon Plants
23:02Harvesting Swiss Chard
23:30New Batch of Fermented Wood Ash
24:35Mini Tomato Harvest & Kitchen Preps
26:25The Beauty of Kamakura