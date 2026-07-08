Thriving Mimi Tomatoes Amid Rain & Pests + Black Jack Watermelon Taste Test

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on Wednesday, July 8th! I’m happy to report that my mimi tomatoes are doing great, even with all the rain and pests. I’ve also made some changes to the North Garden to make it a bit easier to navigate. Have you ever had Black Jack Watermelon? It’s yummy when you eat it as chunks, or drink its juice. I also made summertime treats: cupcake brownies and blueberry ice cream. Plus, I’ve started fermenting wood ash again to use as fertilizer. The rainy season is almost over here, and I’m excited about what summer gardening will bring next!





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll