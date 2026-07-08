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Thriving Mimi Tomatoes Amid Rain & Pests + Black Jack Watermelon Taste Test
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on Wednesday, July 8th! I’m happy to report that my mimi tomatoes are doing great, even with all the rain and pests. I’ve also made some changes to the North Garden to make it a bit easier to navigate. Have you ever had Black Jack Watermelon? It’s yummy when you eat it as chunks, or drink its juice. I also made summertime treats: cupcake brownies and blueberry ice cream. Plus, I’ve started fermenting wood ash again to use as fertilizer. The rainy season is almost over here, and I’m excited about what summer gardening will bring next!


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

Keywords
natural fertilizerkamakura gardeninghome gardening japanwood ash fertilizersummer gardening japankamakura japan gardenrainy season gardeningjapan garden updatemimi tomatoesblack jack watermelonfermenting wood ashtomato growing japanwatermelon harvest japanblueberry ice creamcupcake browniesgarden changesnorth gardenjapanese summer gardengarden pests japangarden vlog japankamakura summer 2026
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:47Harvesting Mini Tomatoes

02:43Washing Mini Tomatoes

04:07Re-arranging North Garden Planters

06:59Checking Citrus Trees & Other Plants

10:33Black Jack Watermelon Prep & Taste Test

15:55Brownie Cup Cakes & Ginger Ale

17:11Blueberry Ice Cream & Brownies

17:35Spring-to Summer Garden Changes

21:09Removing Zucchini Plants

22:09Checking on Watermelon Plants

23:02Harvesting Swiss Chard

23:30New Batch of Fermented Wood Ash

24:35Mini Tomato Harvest & Kitchen Preps

26:25The Beauty of Kamakura

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy