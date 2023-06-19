What Triggers Mass Shootings and Strong Parenting Solutions - Rep. Tim Burchett

We have turned from the Lord, and parents have lost their will to shepherd their children, says U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett. Tim is fighting the good fight on Capitol Hill, and discusses why he thinks we have seen an uptick in US school shootings. He points out the importance of parents getting involved in the day-to-day lives of their children, and why it’s integral to protect our kids from what's going on in the classroom. “People need to wake up and stop worrying about offending everyone,” he advises. Our nation has turned its back on everything we were raised to believe, and it’s time to figure out how to be bold, brave, and courageous for the sake of keeping our kids safe.
TAKEAWAYS
Jesus wasn’t weak, but a bold, brave carpenter who was unafraid to drive the money changers out of the temple - we must do the same
Take the time to play with your kids, walk with your kids, and have meaningful conversations with them regularly
You don’t have to spend a lot of money to impress your children when what they are seeking is quality time
The media, like Vanity Fair magazine, attacked Rep. Burchett for his common sense response to the Nashville school shooting
