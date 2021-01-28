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'Kim Clement Last Prophetic Word Over America.
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396 views • January 28, 2021
God gave me a second chance many years ago. Video below. God is going to give America a second chance! Don't tell me this nation was founded by the Masons or Illuminati. The Lord above founded this nation, using the pawns of Masonry and Illuminati to accomplish the goal of creating His nation, AMERICA! The people of America and Israel are bound together by Yashua, not by their governments. Because of the Lord my Savior I will never give up our country to Communism, and neither will the Lord!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paJ4wj0ulzw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paJ4wj0ulzw
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