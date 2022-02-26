UNPRECEDENTED TIMES: DEMONIC GLOBALIST TRAITORS EXPOSED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
➡️ http://www.tradegeniusacademy.com
Use Promo Code "PRESIDENTS" for 40% OFF non bundled items
You won't believe what the criminal banking cabal got away with on Thursday, again. Rinse and repeat, and no one EVER goes to jail for kneecapping gold and silver with BILLIONS of paper ounces. Bob Kudla joins me to document the high crimes and misdemeanors.