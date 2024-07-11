BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Olivet Discourse Study 8: 15 Minute Cities in Prophecy | Ezekiel 22 Is NOW
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
37 followers
Follow
34 views • 9 months ago

(Links and description below!) Members-only content is coming! Learn more here: https://non-toxic-home.org/courses


Finding Healthy Property: Land for Healing, Homesteading, & More: The First Part Is Live: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/finding-healthy-property-land-for-healing-homesteading-more


The Truth About Paint: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/non-toxic-paint-latex-free-paint


Zero-VOC Paint Is Toxic (Video): https://non-toxic-home.org/f/zero-voc-paint-is-toxic-%7C-drywall-alternatives


My Study Tools and How I Study: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-bible-study-tools-for-the-original-meaning


Olivet Discourse Playlist: https://odysee.com/$/playlist/9e92a6943b07a77227c1af0ccbd7d8bcc3ea0e7f


OR on Rumble! https://rumble.com/playlists/WAw-UhUSj8k


In this discussion, we're back on topic with the Olivet Discourse again, discussing:

- Ezekiel 22, which I should have addressed previously

- Christ's reference to Pharmakeia

- Heart failure in prophecy

- "There is a CONSPIRACY of her prophets in the midst thereof."

- Prophecy: We'll be ruled by emotional, selfish, unintelligent leaders.

- Confusion and chaos: the new normal

- Agenda 21 in prophecy

- And more, as usual!


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer

prophecyconspiracytechnocracyezekielconfusionpharmakeiaolivet discourse15 minute cities
