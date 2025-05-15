Donald Trump stated that no meaningful progress on resolving the Ukraine conflict will happen until he holds a direct meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

Trump also made it clear that he is not disappointed by the level of the Russian delegation participating in the talks in Turkey. His stance stands in stark contrast to the narrative coming from Kiev and European capitals, where officials have dismissed the delegation’s composition as a sign that Moscow is not serious about negotiations.

Adding:

Ukrainian channel RezidentUA writes:

A source within the Ukrainian delegation in Turkey reports that Acting Foreign Minister Sybiga, during talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, received a clear directive from the Trump administration: Kiev must enter full negotiations with Russia on all major points.

While Ukraine is primarily interested in a 30-day ceasefire, Washington insists on including it only as part of a comprehensive deal.