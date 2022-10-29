Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TechDiplomacy Chairman KeithJKrach says. Xi Jinping is not Only the Most Powerful Dictator since Mao, He's Probably Even More Dangerous
3 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 24 days ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/496333

Summary：10/24/2022 After the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party , Xi Jinping has taken almost complete control of the CCP. He is the world's largest dictator with unlimited ambitions for his control of the world. With the COVID lockdowns and the crackdown on the private sector, many foreign companies have made contingency plans.

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket