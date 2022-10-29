TechDiplomacy Chairman KeithJKrach says. Xi Jinping is not Only the Most Powerful Dictator since Mao, He's Probably Even More Dangerous

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https://gnews.org/articles/496333
Summary：10/24/2022 After the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party , Xi Jinping has taken almost complete control of the CCP. He is the world's largest dictator with unlimited ambitions for his control of the world. With the COVID lockdowns and the crackdown on the private sector, many foreign companies have made contingency plans.