💥🇺🇦 Epic Drone Hunt Ends in Fiery Demise for Ukrainian APC

At least six Russian FPV drone operators hunted down a Ukrainian Pansarbandvagn 302 armored personnel carrier.

After taking four drone hits, the crew tried to escape into nearby woods — hoping to deploy troops and take cover. But two more Russian drone operators were waiting.

Adding about this Song if interested:

The song is perfect and so beautiful, one of my favorites, but sad. Sarah Brightman and blind famous Italian Tenor, Andrea Bocelli, singing "Time to Say Goodbye".

The Italian song "Time to Say Goodbye" is titled "I will leave with you" and is a duet originally performed by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman, with lyrics by Lucio Quarantotto and music by Francesco Sartori. While "Time to Say Goodbye" is the English version, "Con te partirò" translates to "With You I Shall Depart".

In English, the lyrics seem to tell the story of a protagonist who is saying goodbye to countries they never saw or shared with his lover. But then halfway through the song, it seems the lovers will in fact go to those countries... except they’ll be travelling on ships that don’t exist anymore. So it’s time to say goodbye again.

The literal translation of the Italian tune, Con te partirò is 'I will leave with you', suggesting instead that no matter where the lovers in the song are going, they will be going together.