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Successful Covid Doctor SILENCED by Federal Trade Commission
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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MIRRORED from Alison Morrow

Dr. David Brownstein has successfully treated more than a hundred patients with Covid 19, without a single fatality. When he published interviews with patients and results of their treatment on his own website, however, he received a letter from the Federal Trade Commission telling him he was violating the law. The FTC wrote: “It is unlawful under the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C Sec. 41 et seq. to advertise that a product or service can prevent, treat, or cure human disease unless you possess competent and reliable scientific evidence, including, when appropriate, well-controlled human clinical studies, substantiating that the claims are true at the time they are made. For COVID-19, no such study is currently known to exist for the products or services identified above. Thus, any Coronavirus-related prevention or treatment claims regarding such products or services are not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence. You must immediately cease making all such claims.” Dr. Brownstein is a Board-Certified family physician with decades of experience working with patients who have heard "there's nothing we can do for you." He is the Medical Director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, MI. According to his website, "Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success in using natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan and Wayne State University School of Medicine. Dr. Brownstein is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American College for the Advancement in Medicine."

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Dr. Brownstein's Website:
https://www.drbrownstein.com/

Dr. Bownstein's Peer Reviewed Covid Study:
http://www.kaarid.ca/uploads/1/2/6/7/12670943/oral_vitamin_a_c_d.pdf

Editorial About Dr. Brownstein's Study:
https://cf5e727d-d02d-4d71-89ff-9fe2d3ad957f.filesusr.com/ugd/adf864_70a18d9a200f48d8ac5ebe2a703340a3.pdf
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdctreatmentpatriotwhopandemiclabdoctorvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19
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