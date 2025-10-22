BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
LIES & TIES - The BioDigital Convergence (Part 1) With 7SEES
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
227 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 1 day ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hufPSDe_LCA

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1980163906187489776?t=ZWpkxrKpO2wRplTha5d_Eg&s=19


Understanding Biodigital technologies: a global overview - IEC / ETC GROUP JULY 5, 2025 https://rumble.com/v70jfsg-understanding-biodigital-technologies-a-global-overview-iec-etc-group-july-.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1976857237210665035?t=3QWTOp4YqBrjzy96BxDKwQ&s=19


Current Working Groups & Standardization Development Projects


https://www.embs.org/sc/emb-standards-working-groups-and-projects/

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1976862527100420183?t=4_DlALxxyHkeFTZHMyQ9OA&s=19


IEEE is pleased to provide comments on the draft, NIST Privacy Framework: A Tool for Improving Privacy Through

Enterprise Risk Management, dated September 6, 2019. https://www.nist.gov/system/files/documents/2019/10/23/e_wissolik_nist_privacy_framework_preliminary_draft_comments._508.pdf

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1972632353425285610?t=M_CpopklUarsqpxonNFyzg&s=19


Do Canadians even realize that we singed into an "agile nations charter" with thee UN-2030 Through The WEF in 2020 giving them powers over all of our policy/bills Making?


Most have Not A Clue!


Agile Nations

Charterhttps://www.canada.ca/en/government/system/laws/developing-improving-federal-regulations/modernizing-regulations/agile-nations.html


.

https://x.com/IanHurn0/status/1743119802606948782?t=NnAa3MEgNUZHjaAngkLLsg&s=19


4G 5G S.M.A.R.T. Street Lights

https://www.smart-solar-lights.com/led-solar-street-light/4g-5g-smart-solar-street-light-post.html


.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1972434609435738236?t=dZTu3xjy9uIoyYz-cDCbzQ&s=19


21st century eugenics & Transhumanism Agenda. From 2002...


‘If the Cognitive Scientists can think it, the Nano people can build it, the Bio people can implement it, and the IT people can monitor & control it’ https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf


.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1970612617765863607?t=kNeJcQJMAvpuiM3G4xD9_A&s=19


working group 6 SEG 12 IEC [ GEOENGINEERING ] https://search.brave.com/search?q=working+group+6+SEG+12+IEC&source=android&summary=1&conversation=d7cb54edd81b708829cc5b


.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1970615102362583187?t=eRSxWPXmU2DU7ajQeESlpw&s=19


working group 3 SEG 12 Life systems and bioengineering https://search.brave.com/search?q=working+group+3+SEG+12+Life+systems+and+bioengineering&source=web&summary=1&conversation=c342e2ebaef3868e6a8ae2


.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1969172898846814605?t=RQ21l4FUfo9J9V_m9BYe7w&s=19


The National Bioconvergence Program is a strategic initiative led by the Israel Innovation Authority, launched in May 2022 as a five-year plan with an initial investment of ₪435 million (approximately $127 million) to boost research and development in the field of bioconvergence.

This program is a top-down national effort designed to foster the integration of biology with engineering https://search.brave.com/search?q=the+National+bioconvergence+program&source=android&summary=1&conversation=3fb42d74bf145a516b4580


.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1969169124006752409?t=y_lYshqZeiMFmkX-ZC53cw&s=19


(FULL DOCUMENT READ)

Bio-digital convergence standardization opportunities | IEC WORKING GROUPS - THE CURRENT GLOBAL EUGENICS/GENOCIDE STANDARDS FOR THE 194 MEMBER STATES OF THE UNITED NATIONS  https://odysee.com/@TruthOnlyMedia:8/Bio-digital-convergence-standardization-opportunities---IEC-WORKING-GROUPS---THE-CURRENT-GLOBAL-EUGENICS-GENOCIDE-STANDARDS-FOR-THE-194-MEMBER-STATES-OF-THE-UNITED-NATIONS%C2%A0:5


.

National Nanotechnology Initiative at 20 years: enabling

new horizons

Mihail C. Roco

Received: 7 July 2023 / Accepted: 24 August 2023 https://www.google.com/search?q=nni+20+year+horizon&oq=nni+20+year+horizon&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOdIBCDgwOTdqMGo0qAIBsAIB&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8


.

Proceedings of the 2014 ITU Kaleidoscope Academic ConferenceLiving in a converged world Impossible without standards?St. Petersburg, Russian Federation, 3-5 June 2014

https://www.itu.int/dms_pub/itu-t/opb/proc/T-PROC-KALEI-2014-PDF-E.pdf


https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910510764537839622?t=KhV42PPqTXblAK-iEJwdpQ&s=19


.

https://x.com/netanyahu/status/1703823935060451628?t=vUoN8t6LSOLxIVkq_SmZeQ&s=19

Keywords
trump20242030covid
