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Backstage from the filming of image videos for the brand
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_x7F9O-MSs
A little backstage. As well as behind-the-scenes photos and just good photos, combined into a gallery, from the filming of image videos for a tea company, the Oz brand.
Tea gifts, catalogs of corporate gifts. Dedicated to all connoisseurs of real tea. And for people who are curious to know how and what is filmed.
Video production CMCproduction.
We shoot video
Video for business,
promotional videos,
instagram content,
Films,
TV programs and reality shows.
As well as professional reviews on products, video equipment, video equipment, devices, gadgets.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
A little backstage. As well as behind-the-scenes photos and just good photos, combined into a gallery, from the filming of image videos for a tea company, the Oz brand.
Tea gifts, catalogs of corporate gifts. Dedicated to all connoisseurs of real tea. And for people who are curious to know how and what is filmed.
Video production CMCproduction.
We shoot video
Video for business,
promotional videos,
instagram content,
Films,
TV programs and reality shows.
As well as professional reviews on products, video equipment, video equipment, devices, gadgets.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
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