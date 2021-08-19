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FORMER GOVT. OFFICIAL: “FINANCIAL SYSTEM UNDER ATTACK”
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1872 views • August 19, 2021
FORMER GOVT. OFFICIAL: “FINANCIAL SYSTEM UNDER ATTACK”
Financial Expert and former White House Official, Catherine Austin Fitts, reveals how the central banking system has utilized economic turmoil during the #Covid19 pandemic, to advance a plan to centralize wealth, reengineer the financial system, and what we can do to stop it.
#CatherineAustinFitts #CashFriday #CentralBank #CovidPassports #Bitcoin #CryptoCurrency #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW228
POSTED: August 19, 2021
Financial Expert and former White House Official, Catherine Austin Fitts, reveals how the central banking system has utilized economic turmoil during the #Covid19 pandemic, to advance a plan to centralize wealth, reengineer the financial system, and what we can do to stop it.
#CatherineAustinFitts #CashFriday #CentralBank #CovidPassports #Bitcoin #CryptoCurrency #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW228
POSTED: August 19, 2021
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