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Former Crisis Actor Talks about Sandy Hook
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1154 views • January 06, 2020
I went to the Crisis Actors website to join the cast in 2013 and my application was accepted. After posting a few comments exposing the hoax I was suddenly banned. -- This video includes a telling scene where Robbie Parker is seen smiling and grinning to the audience immediately before he puts his actor skills in character to portray a father who's child was allegedly shot to death the previous day. Masonic symbolism in this scene is unmistakable.
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