© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video titled 'The 7 Seals, 7 Trumpets, 7 Bowls of Judgment, and the Battle of Armageddon in the Book of Revelation' is a compilation of all the judgments of the book of Revelation. It covers the 7 Seals, 7 Trumpets, and 7 Bowls or 7 Vials of Judgment.
You don't want to be left behind when Jesus comes to rapture His church. It's as simple as A,B,C...
ADMIT THAT YOU’RE A SINNER. This is where that godly sorrow leads to genuine repentance for sinning against the righteous God and there is a change of heart, we change our mind and God changes our hearts and regenerates us from the inside out.
BELIEVE IN YOUR HEART THAT JESUS CHRIST DIED FOR YOUR SINS, WAS BURIED, AND THAT GOD RAISED JESUS FROM THE DEAD. Believe in your heart that Jesus Christ died for your sins, was buried, and that God raised Jesus from the dead. This is trusting with all of your heart that Jesus Christ is who he said he was.
CALL UPON THE NAME OF THE LORD. This is trusting with all of your heart that Jesus Christ is who he said he was. Every single person who ever lived since Adam will bend their knee and confess with their mouth that Jesus Christ is Lord, the Lord of Lords and the King of Kings.
👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸
Topics Covered: Seven Seals, 7 Seals, Seven Trumpets, 7 Trumpets, Seven Bowls, Seven Vials, 7 Bowls, 7 Vials, Judgment, Revelation, Bible Prophecy, The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, Armageddon, The Apocalypse, God, Jesus, Rapture, Second Coming, God's Judgment, Judgment Day, American Patriots for God and Country, Trending Videos
SOURCES:
1. The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse - Who Are They & What Do They Represent? - https://youtu.be/CoG9RIKIPXE?feature=shared
2. What are the 7 Seal Judgments in Revelation | END-TIME EVENTS - https://youtu.be/r18R6Kn0TgU?feature=shared
3. What are the seven seals of Revelation? - https://youtu.be/KVmy7pmaHww?feature=shared
4. The Seven Trumpets of Revelation 8-11 - https://youtu.be/3ZqKRulyrsw?feature=shared
5. The Seven Trumpets: God Final Warning to Mankind - https://youtube.com/shorts/PLqJvcDfhjU?feature=shared
6. The Seven Bowls & Armageddon - https://youtu.be/lnHGY7ZVlD4?feature=shared
FOLLOW US ⬇️
1. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
2. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american-patriots-for-god-and-country
AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️
1. Jesus Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear
2. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel
3. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing
4. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing
5. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa
6. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/
7. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear
8. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products
💰 DONATE ⬇️
Locals - https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️
00:00American Patriots for God and Country Intro
00:25Introduction to The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (Seals 1-4) & the 7 Seal Judgments of Revelation
05:16Seal 1: White Horse (The Antichrist Presents Himself to the World as a Prince of Peace)
11:28Seal 2: Red Horse (The Antichrist Takes Peace from the Earth & Brings War(s) & Many Kill One Another)
13:37Seal 3: Black Horse (Famine as a Result of All The Death & Wars)
16:17Seal 4: Pale Green Horse (Death from the Wars, Famines, the Beasts of the Earth Attacking, etc., & Most of Those Who Die Go to Hell)
18:53Seal 5: The Souls of those Who Were Slain & Who Didn't Go to Hell Cry Out With a Loud Voice to God Saying "How Long Oh Lord Will You Wait to Avenge Our Blood on Them Who Dwell on the Earth", But God Still Does Not Yet Avenge Them Because There's Still More Judgment & Death to Follow
20:57Seal 6: A Great Earthquake (the First of Several), the Sun is Blackened, the Moon Made to Look Like Blood, and the Stars Fall to Earth in Unprecedented Numbers
23:58Seal 7: Golden Censer Filled With Fire from the Brazen Altar in Heaven Cast To Earth; More Thunderings, Lightnings, & an Earthquake Follow
25:19Introduction to the 7 Trumpets
26:34First Trumpet: Hail & Fire Mingled with Blood
26:46Second Trumpet: Great Mountain Burning with Fire (Volcano/Asteroid/Meteor) Cast Into the Sea Turning 1/3 of the Sea to Blood
27:08Third Trumpet: Great Star (Another Meteorite?) Named "Wormwood" Falls from Heaven Killing Many and Making 1/3 of Rivers & Fountains of Waters Bitter Because It Will Carry With It the Properties of the Bitter, Nauseous Plant Known as "Wormwood"
27:23Fourth Trumpet: 1/3 of the Sun, Moon, & Stars Darkened So Only 2/3 of Day & Night Show Their Normal Light
27:59Fifth Trumpet: Satan Opens the "Bottomless Pit" & an Invisible Demon Locust Army Emerges With Stingers in Their Tails to Hurt (Torment NOT Kill) Those Who Don't Have the Seal of God in Their Foreheads for 5 Months
30:43Sixth Trumpet: 200 Million (Demon Spirit) Army Rides in (on Demon Horses) & Kills 1/3 of Mankind by Fire, Smoke, & Brimstone
31:08Seventh Trumpet: The Last 3 1/2 years of the Great Tribulation Where There'll Be Lightnings, Voices, Thunderings, an Earthquake, and Great Hail Leading Up to the Battle of Armageddon
32:28Introduction to the 7 Bowls of Judgment of Revelation
33:23First Bowl: Ugly and Painful Sores on Those Who Worship the Beast and Take Its Mark
33:29Second Bowl: The Sea is Turned Into Blood, Killing Everything In It
33:35Third Bowl: Rivers and Springs of Water are Turned Into Blood, Causing the Water to be Unusable
33:42Fourth Bowl: The Sun is Allowed to Scorch People with Fire, Causing Them to Burn
33:48Fifth Bowl: The Throne of the Beast (the Antichrist) is Plunged Into Darkness, and People Bite Their Tongues in Pain
33:57Sixth Bowl: The Great Rriver Euphrates is Dried Up, Preparing the Way for the Kings of the East
34:06Seventh Bowl: A Loud Voice from Heaven, a Great Earthquake, Rumblings, Lightnings and Thunderings, and 100 Pound Hailstones Fall from the Sky
34:18Watchman's Warning
38:41The Battle of Armageddon (Description and Location)
40:12American Patriots for God and Country Outro