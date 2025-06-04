This video titled 'The 7 Seals, 7 Trumpets, 7 Bowls of Judgment, and the Battle of Armageddon in the Book of Revelation' is a compilation of all the judgments of the book of Revelation. It covers the 7 Seals, 7 Trumpets, and 7 Bowls or 7 Vials of Judgment.

You don't want to be left behind when Jesus comes to rapture His church. It's as simple as A,B,C...

ADMIT THAT YOU’RE A SINNER. This is where that godly sorrow leads to genuine repentance for sinning against the righteous God and there is a change of heart, we change our mind and God changes our hearts and regenerates us from the inside out.

BELIEVE IN YOUR HEART THAT JESUS CHRIST DIED FOR YOUR SINS, WAS BURIED, AND THAT GOD RAISED JESUS FROM THE DEAD. Believe in your heart that Jesus Christ died for your sins, was buried, and that God raised Jesus from the dead. This is trusting with all of your heart that Jesus Christ is who he said he was.

CALL UPON THE NAME OF THE LORD. This is trusting with all of your heart that Jesus Christ is who he said he was. Every single person who ever lived since Adam will bend their knee and confess with their mouth that Jesus Christ is Lord, the Lord of Lords and the King of Kings.

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

Topics Covered: Seven Seals, 7 Seals, Seven Trumpets, 7 Trumpets, Seven Bowls, Seven Vials, 7 Bowls, 7 Vials, Judgment, Revelation, Bible Prophecy, The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, Armageddon, The Apocalypse, God, Jesus, Rapture, Second Coming, God's Judgment, Judgment Day, American Patriots for God and Country, Trending Videos

SOURCES:

1. The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse - Who Are They & What Do They Represent? - https://youtu.be/CoG9RIKIPXE?feature=shared

2. What are the 7 Seal Judgments in Revelation | END-TIME EVENTS - https://youtu.be/r18R6Kn0TgU?feature=shared

3. What are the seven seals of Revelation? - https://youtu.be/KVmy7pmaHww?feature=shared

4. The Seven Trumpets of Revelation 8-11 - https://youtu.be/3ZqKRulyrsw?feature=shared

5. The Seven Trumpets: God Final Warning to Mankind - https://youtube.com/shorts/PLqJvcDfhjU?feature=shared

6. The Seven Bowls & Armageddon - https://youtu.be/lnHGY7ZVlD4?feature=shared

FOLLOW US ⬇️

1. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

2. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american-patriots-for-god-and-country

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. Jesus Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

2. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel

3. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

4. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

5. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

6. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

7. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

8. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products

💰 DONATE ⬇️

Locals - https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️