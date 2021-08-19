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Why Can't The Rapture Be Post-trib?
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70 views • August 19, 2021
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/why-cant-rapture-be-post-trib
More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
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You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him.
We’re currently discussing Dave Hunt’s book When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ in this, our feature segment.
Dave, to start right off, you write (I’m quoting), “The final events described in Revelation require the Rapture both to set the stage and act as a catalyst to cause otherwise impossible alignments to take place. Moreover, without the Rapture, all the saints (Zechariah 14:5) would not be in heaven ready to accompany Christ back to the earth.”
So how will the Rapture set the stage that you’re talking about?
More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
-------
You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him.
We’re currently discussing Dave Hunt’s book When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ in this, our feature segment.
Dave, to start right off, you write (I’m quoting), “The final events described in Revelation require the Rapture both to set the stage and act as a catalyst to cause otherwise impossible alignments to take place. Moreover, without the Rapture, all the saints (Zechariah 14:5) would not be in heaven ready to accompany Christ back to the earth.”
So how will the Rapture set the stage that you’re talking about?
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