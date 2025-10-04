Israel Pays $7,000 PER POST To American Social Media Influencers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry is paying American influencers upwards of $7,300 PER POST to push Zionist propaganda.
As of right now, none of these influencers have had to register as foreign agents despite the fact they are being paid directly by Israel. If this were Iran, Qatar, Russia, or Venezuela would the US government allow influencers to act as foreign agents without registering while keeping it a secret?
