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DIY Water Distiller (Higher Output Version) - Full Build and Demonstration
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118 views • May 31, 2022
Full construction walk-through and experiment to demonstrate the higher efficiency of this style of homemade water distiller. I can distill about 40 ounces per hour with this condenser design. Total cost was about $60.00 for materials.
Distilling water is a highly effective method for purifying the most dirty and contaminated water. It will also desalinate salt water and turn it into perfectly clean and safe drinking water.
This is the fitting I used in the lid of the pressure cooker:
Bulkhead Hose Barb 5/16"×3/8"
https://amzn.to/3wICzRg
Shared from and subscribe to:
Great Lakes Prepping
https://www.youtube.com/c/GreatLakesPrepping/videos
Distilling water is a highly effective method for purifying the most dirty and contaminated water. It will also desalinate salt water and turn it into perfectly clean and safe drinking water.
This is the fitting I used in the lid of the pressure cooker:
Bulkhead Hose Barb 5/16"×3/8"
https://amzn.to/3wICzRg
Shared from and subscribe to:
Great Lakes Prepping
https://www.youtube.com/c/GreatLakesPrepping/videos
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