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Dr. Rashid Buttar reveals that COVID was patented by BILL GATES in 2019
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573 views • February 18, 2021
Can you believe this measley little SOB?? First he steals DOS from a young coder in Seattle, then he steals the MAC interface from Jobs and calls it Windows, then he suckered IBM into using his DOS (POS) operating system which set computing in America back 35 years, then he starts promoting vaccines, then he sets up the COVID hoax to destroy Trump, and now he's spraying shit into the air to control nonexisting "Global Warming." May he rot in hell.
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