AMMACH2012 Simon Parkes Lecture

AMMACH introduced many new names to the wider public. One of the most important being Simon Parkes. Simon's four part interview with colleague Win Keech, by Joanne Summerscales, contained much hidden in plain site information.

Simon also took part in the "Confessions of an Alien Abductee", by the Ch4 network "Mock-You-Mentary", and ultimately this led to the demise of AMMACH around 2014, with the 4 co-founders going their separate ways.

Simon was to become a controversial figure, and now runs his extremely successful Connecting Consciousness project, and is a figure on the world stage. Simon's connections with Mi5, Mi6, Reptilian and Mantid ETs are no secret.

Simon has gone on to lecture at a number of Kerry Cassidy's Awake & Aware conferences over the last 10 years. He also spoke at an early BASES conference.



This is a reloaded 2021 edit, due to "Book Burning" YouTube deleting 25 years of work by Miles Johnston, on the Bases Project wider channel, in the summer of 2021.