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Turning the Tide Against the Deep State
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160 views • September 24, 2021
American patriots are waking up and standing up for America. Fire fighters in New York and New Jersey are standing up against mandatory Covid vaccines. Governor Whitmer is no longer supporting masks in school or mandatory vaccines. Veterans are rebelling against President Biden's attempt to restrict VA health services for veterans refusing the vaccine. Times are changing!
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