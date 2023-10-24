Create New Account
Defense Secretary Warning: Attacks on Americans | Sekulow
American Center for Law and Justice

The conflict in the Middle East rages on, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned that Americans could be targets of attack in the region. Iran also recently met with a Hamas official to speak of the possibility of the conflict mushrooming even further – which would endanger American service members and personnel in the area.

gazaretaliationhamas attack aftermathisreal declaration of war

