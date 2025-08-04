Col Doug Macgregor: Trump Not the Man We Voted For

The conversation critiques U.S. foreign policy, media narratives, military leadership, and political elites, especially in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and broader geopolitical strategies.

Key points:

Influence of Donors & Elites: The speaker argues both Trump and Zelensky are influenced by powerful financial backers and elites, not acting independently. Trump campaigned on peace, manufacturing, and transparency but has since abandoned those promises.

Military Leadership Criticism: Generals and military figures are accused of incompetence, being promoted despite failures (e.g., Afghanistan withdrawal, Ukraine offensives), and being willing to provoke conflict (e.g., over Kaliningrad) without facing personal consequences.

Media & Globalist Influence: Figures like Bill Browder are portrayed as part of a globalist class pushing anti-Russia narratives for personal gain, not public benefit. Browder is accused of having a Soviet past, exploiting Russia, and now spreading propaganda to economically weaken it.

Critique of Sanctions Strategy: The proposed 500% secondary sanctions on countries buying Russian oil are seen as unrealistic, particularly regarding India, China, and Turkey. The notion that Russia is just an oil-dependent “gas station with nukes” is dismissed as outdated and misleading.

Russia's Strategic Approach: Contrary to Western interpretations, Russia isn’t focused on seizing territory but on destroying Ukrainian military capacity. Territorial gains are less important than annihilating the enemy force.

Putin’s Position: The idea that Putin is politically vulnerable is rejected. The speaker asserts Putin is secure and will outlast multiple U.S. presidents.

Israel and U.S. Policy: The speaker alleges that a group of "Israel-firsters" in U.S. politics and foreign policy is driving a broader agenda that unnecessarily entangles America in Middle Eastern and Eastern European conflicts.

Conclusion: The overarching argument is that the U.S. is being manipulated by unelected elites, corrupted military leadership, and ideological foreign interests, leading to potentially catastrophic wars that do not serve the American people. A return to “America First” policies focused on domestic prosperity and disengagement from global conflicts is advocated.

