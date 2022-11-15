Criminals vs. Robots | Forbidden News

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Will AI takeover?
In this episode of Forbidden News, Alexandra Bruce speaks about Shadow Net and Shadow News, and how this technology will manipulate the human factor in daily operations.
To see this episode of Forbidden News, go to:
https://bit.ly/forbidden-news-ep-18
Want to tune in on-the-go?
Visit http://bit.ly/3EsMv6r to listen to the FN podcast!