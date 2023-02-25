PLEASE READ…

A LOOK AT THE C.I.A, C.A.A AND THEIR OPERATIONS & PSYOPS IN AMERICA & AROUND THE WORLD

DISSOLUTION OF THE FAKE REALITY YOU ARE LIVING IN !

Tore Says| "Enjoy The Show"

TWO HOUR DOCUMENTARY.. but well worth the watching and learning how YOU and everyone in America and the world has been manipulated by the US Government through controlling the media.

I urge you to sit quietly when you can focus entirely on this documentary - and think about past events as you watch it. I did, and it is awesomely accurate in all details - and makes total sense - from what I know happened in the past that caused me to wonder at the time but - without any reference to tie things together - just added to my collection of facts I observed. NOW, I know..............