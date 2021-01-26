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Nobel prize Kary Mullis on PCR: "..you can find almost anything in anybody."
AlanMass
AlanMass
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50 views • January 26, 2021
Nobel prize winner in Chemistry Kary Banks Mullis who died just months (August 2019) before the covid fraud plandemic was initiated, comments on his own invention, the ⁣Polymerase chain reaction technique or PCR, saying that it has been misused by pharmaceutical companies and labs. Bottom line, the PCR is NOT meant for diagnosis. This interview was part of a documentary shot decades ago, at the time of the scandal of the Gallo test, when the PCR was misused during the supposed HIV epidemic (same fraud different time) that changed life as it was already back in the 90ies (see excellent documentary by G.Null 'Deconstructing the myth of AIDS').
Robert Gallo was, and still is, partner in crime with Fauci.
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sciencefraudpandemicnobellockdownfalse positivecovidmullisrt-pcrqrt-pcr
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