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A probably more or less funny guided Tour through Germany
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20 views • August 31, 2021
I love to be able to get my political content back out! I uploaded this video at the end of 2019 to YT but the problems haven't dissolved but even more got on top. I guess I need to do an upgrade of that video but I kind of enjoyed doing this as you can also take a lot of BS only with humor... very very dark humor!
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