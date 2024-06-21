Israel On Cusp Of All-Out War With Hezbollah-NOW THE END BEGINS-JUNE 21 2024

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, in Israel today a whole host of things is all happening at the same time, and it's mostly not good. The good news is that the IDF operation in Rafah has been making some excellent progress with the assassination of a top Hamas leader and destroying a rocket launching pad. But the not so good news is while that's going on, Israel is on the verge of fill-blown war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, a war that many fear Israel is not prepared to fight. In addition to that, Armenia just recognized a state of Palestine, US missiles not coming to Israel quickly sparking a war of words between Biden and Netanyahu, and Netanyahu has thousands of protesters out in front of his house. Over in America, Communist China owns thousands of acres of farmland next to 19 military bases. It's almost enough to make you forget about the military pact just signed between Russia and North Korea. On this episode, we are truly a 'world at war', and on the cusp of WWIII.