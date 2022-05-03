Several confessions of such captive "soldiers of fortune" have been published on television and on social networks. And they no longer look as belligerent as in the photos on their Twitter and Facebook accounts. They admit their mistakes and repent.



So yesterday, a mercenary from the UK addressed his "colleagues" with an appeal (https://t.me/RtrDonetsk/5390) to immediately leave Ukraine Andrew Hill. Thanks to contacts in the DPR, I was able to learn more about this British citizen. I want to share the "bright" fragments of his story.



Having abandoned his wife and four children, the former infantry soldier of Her Majesty's land forces and a veteran of the war in Afghanistan went to the so-called "Foreign Legion" of Ukraine to earn money by killing Russians. At the same time, as he himself stated during the interrogation, he had practically no idea about the situation in the country and the war in the Donbas.



Having succumbed, like many other "soldiers of fortune" to the appeals of numerous Western recruiters, Hill found himself in a remarkable company of criminals, rapists, sadists and looters who came to Ukraine not only for money, but also for the pleasure of the process itself.



However, an easy walk and a "safari" did not work out. The Briton got, as he himself says, "to hell." He was faced here not only with a much larger scale of military operations, but also with a lack of weapons, interruptions in ammunition, medicines and even food. By the way, the mercenaries solved the problem of food shortage by robbing local residents, taking an example from their Ukrainian colleagues.



But Hill was even more shocked by the Ukrainian security forces. It turned out that there are many neo-Nazis, psychopaths, alcoholics and other marginals among the "defenders" who are unable and unwilling to fight for Ukraine. They "fight" mainly with their own civilians, robbing, raping and killing.



Faced with a cruel and unsightly reality, Hill eventually realized what an unpleasant story he got into, and, being captured, decided to reveal the inconvenient truth for the West. However, the way to this realization lay through the blood and lives of the people of Donbass.



The British mercenary obviously does not fall under the Prisoner of war Convention, which means he can be convicted as a war criminal. According to my sources in the DPR, the issue of E. Hill's transfer to Donetsk for investigative actions is being considered right now. In this regard, I would like to remind you that the death penalty is the highest penalty in the republic.