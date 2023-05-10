Create New Account
Tucker Carlson launches NEW SHOW on Twitter | Redacted with Clayton Morris
100 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Tucker Carlson launches new show on Twitter | Redacted with Clayton Morris

Tucker Carlson is back! He announced a new show on YouTube after he was abruptly removed from his prime time show on Fox News in April. Will this hurt the mainstream media? His vacated time slot on Fox has yet to recover.


SEE  TUCKER's MESSAGE without the side discussion at:

https://rumble.com/v2mxoba-tucker-carlson-just-posted-on-twitter-were-back.html 

tucker carlsontwitternew announcementlaunch new program

