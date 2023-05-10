Tucker Carlson launches new show on Twitter | Redacted with Clayton Morris

Tucker Carlson is back! He announced a new show on YouTube after he was abruptly removed from his prime time show on Fox News in April. Will this hurt the mainstream media? His vacated time slot on Fox has yet to recover.





SEE TUCKER's MESSAGE without the side discussion at:

https://rumble.com/v2mxoba-tucker-carlson-just-posted-on-twitter-were-back.html



