⚡️ SITREP

⚡️Today, at around 1.30 a.m. Moscow time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine unsuccessfully attempted to attack the Black Sea Fleet's ship Priazovye, which is carrying out control and security tasks along the routes of the Turkish Stream and the Blue Stream gas pipelines in the southeastern part of the Black Sea, with six unmanned speedboats.

◽️In the course of repulsing the attack, all the boats were destroyed by Russian ship's regular weapons 300 kilometers southeast of Sevastopol.

There were no casualties. The ship was not damaged.

◽️During this period, as during previous similar attacks, the United States Air Force's RQ-4B Global Hawk strategic reconnaissance drone conducted reconnaissance in the airspace of the central Black Sea.

◽️The Black Sea Fleet's Priazovye ship continues to carry out the assigned tasks.

◽️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in South Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions.

◽️In the area of Vremevka, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation have hit manpower and hardware concentration areas of the 1st Separate Brigade of the President of Ukraine, the 110th Brigade of Territorial Defense, the 72nd Mechanized and 1st Tank Brigades of the AFU near Novodonetskoye, Neskuchnoye, Storozhevoye and Oktyabr state farm (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In Zaporozhye direction, decisive and competent actions of the defending units, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have repelled three enemy attacks close to Novodanilovka, Malaya Tokmachka and Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye region).

💥A column of armored vehicles of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade advancing in a southern direction has been hit near Lukyanovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥Total losses of the AFU were over 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 11 tanks, including 3 Leopard tanks, 17 infantry fighting vehicles, 16 armored fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 UK-manufactured Stormer surface-to-air missile system, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the most active combat operations took place close to Maryinka and Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The Yug Group of Forces successfully repelled 8 attacks by the units of the 110th mechanized, 1st tank, 59th motorized infantry and 79th airborne assault brigades of the AFU forward Novobakhmutovka, Krasnogorovka, Pervomaiskoye and Maryinka. No incursion into Russian defense has been allowed.

💥The enemy losses were up to 310 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 3 pick-up trucks, 2 Msta-B howitzers, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

💥Ammunition depots of the 63rd Motorized Infantry Brigade and the 53rd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU have been destroyed close to Krasnoye and Lastochkino (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, as well as artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutraliza of the enemy manpower and hardware close to Krasnoye, Pervoye, Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Tabayevka, Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region), and Artyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥1 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group has been destroyed near Novomlynsk. The enemy losses were up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 pickup trucks, Polish-manufactured Krab and U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery systems, as well as 1 D-20 howitzer.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have hit enemy units near Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Terny (Donetsk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forest.

💥The actions of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been disrupted close to Torskoye. The enemy losses were over 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, 2 D-30 howitzers and 1 D-20 howitzer.

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 Osa-AKM surface-to-air missile system combat vehicle, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and 1 Msta-B howitzer.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 91 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 109 areas.



