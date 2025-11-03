I Have a Thing For Basements - Here's Why...

Well, good afternoon everybody. This is Chris Berger, and it’s time for a Berger Point.

You know, when I look at basements in homes here in the Northeast, in the Hudson Valley, it kind of feels like home because for many, many years, I was involved in a masonry supply business and we sold everything from the ground up to build a house.

So basements have always been interesting to me because it’s your obligation to keep them dry.

When you keep a basement dry, your house functions so much better.

So, I was going to show you a little bit about what a sump pump looks like because when I am visiting houses and I look for them —- you see them, you always want to know the electricity cost of that particular home each month because —- if that pump is running all the time then there’s a serious water problem.

However, if it’s not, if it’s intermittent, that’s fine. It’s under control.

I will also show you what a French drain looks like and the value of that.

Take a look.

So when we visited this home, I wanted to show you what a sump pump looks like.

It sits in, of course, the floor, and it’s probably about 24 inches deep on average, maybe 30.

And then adjacent to that is something called a French drain system.

What that does, it’s outside the whole perimeter of the home and at this point, when the water hits it, it actually goes into like a gutter-like system under the floor.

Then it can go into the sump pump or it can just exit the house in the outside perimeter drains.

So again, I just wanted to give you an idea what an actual sump pump looks like.

You know, doing real estate for, you know, 23 years plus, both here in Florida.

You know, again, I enjoy working with first-time home buyers.

