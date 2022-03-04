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Risky Thrifting! Gambling on Thrift Electronics! v.3
ThriftyAV
ThriftyAV
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11 views • March 04, 2022
In Volume 3 of Risky Thrifting, I try out 10 more previously untested thrift store electronic items that I found at Goodwill, the Salvation Army Family Store, and other thrift stores including:

1. Magnavox Portable Compact Disc Player, Model AZ 6843/17, Manufactured June 1995
2. Sony CFS-B15 Radio Cassette-Corder "Boom Box"
3. Atari Flashback (original) 2004 Atari Interactive UPC 742725261044
4. Radio Shack 2.4GHz USB Connection Digital Audio Link 15-2574 UPC 040293641436
5. Coby DVD-207 Ultra Compact DVD Player UPC 716829992074
6. Singing Machine SMM 107 Wireless Karaoke Microphone Pack UPC 047237001073
7. Sanyo DVW-7200 DVD / 4 Head Hi-Fi VCR Combo with Remote
8. Escali Primo P115C Precision Kitchen Food Scale
9. Casio CFX 9850G Color Power Graphic Calculator
10. 21 "Blackjack" Cordless Electric, Fully Automatic Game
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electronicsthriftingthrift store
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