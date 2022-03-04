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Risky Thrifting! Gambling on Thrift Electronics! v.3
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11 views • March 04, 2022
In Volume 3 of Risky Thrifting, I try out 10 more previously untested thrift store electronic items that I found at Goodwill, the Salvation Army Family Store, and other thrift stores including:
1. Magnavox Portable Compact Disc Player, Model AZ 6843/17, Manufactured June 1995
2. Sony CFS-B15 Radio Cassette-Corder "Boom Box"
3. Atari Flashback (original) 2004 Atari Interactive UPC 742725261044
4. Radio Shack 2.4GHz USB Connection Digital Audio Link 15-2574 UPC 040293641436
5. Coby DVD-207 Ultra Compact DVD Player UPC 716829992074
6. Singing Machine SMM 107 Wireless Karaoke Microphone Pack UPC 047237001073
7. Sanyo DVW-7200 DVD / 4 Head Hi-Fi VCR Combo with Remote
8. Escali Primo P115C Precision Kitchen Food Scale
9. Casio CFX 9850G Color Power Graphic Calculator
10. 21 "Blackjack" Cordless Electric, Fully Automatic Game
1. Magnavox Portable Compact Disc Player, Model AZ 6843/17, Manufactured June 1995
2. Sony CFS-B15 Radio Cassette-Corder "Boom Box"
3. Atari Flashback (original) 2004 Atari Interactive UPC 742725261044
4. Radio Shack 2.4GHz USB Connection Digital Audio Link 15-2574 UPC 040293641436
5. Coby DVD-207 Ultra Compact DVD Player UPC 716829992074
6. Singing Machine SMM 107 Wireless Karaoke Microphone Pack UPC 047237001073
7. Sanyo DVW-7200 DVD / 4 Head Hi-Fi VCR Combo with Remote
8. Escali Primo P115C Precision Kitchen Food Scale
9. Casio CFX 9850G Color Power Graphic Calculator
10. 21 "Blackjack" Cordless Electric, Fully Automatic Game
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