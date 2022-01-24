"Natural Immunity Denial Has Needlessly Prolonged This Pandemic"

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Dr. Lynn Fynn and Dr. Heather Gessling bringing the truth to the swamp
“These policies may constitute Crimes Against Humanity!”
This physician of 38 years experience agrees strongly with Rand Paul and these good people: Post COVID immunity is good, and real, and scientifically proven immunity and should be accepted and celebrated. Furthermore time will tell if the risks of vaccine in kids exceeds risk!