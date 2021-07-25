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«Δεν πρέπει να είμαστε τόσο μικροί ωστε να μας τρώνε οι γάτες..αυτό είναι ξεκάθαρο.»
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153 views • July 25, 2021
Aκολουθεί απόσπασμα απο το συνέδριο με τίτλο "Life in Our Image – The Ethics of Altering the Human Genome" (16/12/2016)
Ο ομιλητής είναι o αμερικανός φιλόσοφος S. Matthew Liao που ειδικεύεται στη βιοηθική και την κανονικοποιημένη ηθική.
Είναι διεθνώς γνωστός για το έργο του σε θέματα όπως :
τα δικαιώματα των παιδιών και τα ανθρώπινα δικαιώματα,
τις νέες τεχνολογίες αναπαραγωγής,
τη νευροηθική και την ηθική της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης.
Ο ομιλητής είναι o αμερικανός φιλόσοφος S. Matthew Liao που ειδικεύεται στη βιοηθική και την κανονικοποιημένη ηθική.
Είναι διεθνώς γνωστός για το έργο του σε θέματα όπως :
τα δικαιώματα των παιδιών και τα ανθρώπινα δικαιώματα,
τις νέες τεχνολογίες αναπαραγωγής,
τη νευροηθική και την ηθική της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης.
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