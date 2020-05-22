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The David Knight Show (22May20 Full Show)
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86 views • May 22, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:00 Kamala Harris wants to make saying Wuhan Flu, hate speech. What about Asian Flu of 1957, Hong Kong Flu of 1976? Can we call this the Fauci Flu?
— 00:04:29 Day 67 America Held Hostage, “My Business was Raided by the Police” - actually it was Barney Fife who came after Nick Koumalatsos’ business. This and other stories of attacks on our lives and liberties —we have to “nip it, nip it in the bud”
— 00:20:54 Gay mayor of Chicago gleefully goes after churches, Gov Pritzker, fat cat of privilege goes after everyone
— 00:31:38 It’s NOT just Democrat politicians who are out of line
— 00:46:16 Double counting test results in UK, CDC combining antibody tests with viral tests — then there’s the questionable accuracy of the tests themselves
— 00:55:38 Jon Rappoport, NoMoreFakeNews.com, who was right from the beginning, joins to talk about CDC’s junk science, dangerous concerns about Vaccine Czar Slaoui ’s Moderna, and how churches can stop this insanity and fear.
— 01:23:30 Biden says he can beat Biden. He’s right
— 01:27:51 Election fraud: if Microsoft counts the votes, do the votes count?
— 01:37:19 CDC finally tells the truth — COVID not spread on surfaces, pets
— 01:45:42 Docs prefer HCQ but YouTube censors and media rages. And research says medical marijuana protects
— 01:54:59 The danger of mRNA vaccines & Trump’s push for vaccines at any cost
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:00 Kamala Harris wants to make saying Wuhan Flu, hate speech. What about Asian Flu of 1957, Hong Kong Flu of 1976? Can we call this the Fauci Flu?
— 00:04:29 Day 67 America Held Hostage, “My Business was Raided by the Police” - actually it was Barney Fife who came after Nick Koumalatsos’ business. This and other stories of attacks on our lives and liberties —we have to “nip it, nip it in the bud”
— 00:20:54 Gay mayor of Chicago gleefully goes after churches, Gov Pritzker, fat cat of privilege goes after everyone
— 00:31:38 It’s NOT just Democrat politicians who are out of line
— 00:46:16 Double counting test results in UK, CDC combining antibody tests with viral tests — then there’s the questionable accuracy of the tests themselves
— 00:55:38 Jon Rappoport, NoMoreFakeNews.com, who was right from the beginning, joins to talk about CDC’s junk science, dangerous concerns about Vaccine Czar Slaoui ’s Moderna, and how churches can stop this insanity and fear.
— 01:23:30 Biden says he can beat Biden. He’s right
— 01:27:51 Election fraud: if Microsoft counts the votes, do the votes count?
— 01:37:19 CDC finally tells the truth — COVID not spread on surfaces, pets
— 01:45:42 Docs prefer HCQ but YouTube censors and media rages. And research says medical marijuana protects
— 01:54:59 The danger of mRNA vaccines & Trump’s push for vaccines at any cost
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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