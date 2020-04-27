The David Knight Show (27Apr20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CSTBe sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-showTopics by Timecode:— 00:09:46 Apple’s new “mobility tool” — already tracking & reporting your every movement— 00:22:28 Unemployment + Food Supply Disruptions = National Guard deployed to Food Banks— 00:36:46 A new spin from FOX News about the mythical killing of bin Laden. Why now? How do they tie Biden to bin Laden?— 00:52:25 FLASHBACK to 2005 where Hollywood Producer Aaron Russo, interviewed by Alex Jones, relates what his Rockefeller friend told him what society would become in the near future— what we are seeing today in 2020— 01:04:32 Small business owner rips up judges order to stay closed as community guards her— 01:13:50 Our Knoxville radio affiliate, WBCR 1470AM, and local businessman file lawsuit against Tennessee Governor to show his legal authority for de facto martial law— 01:28:36 Fauci’s bucket list coming true — played by Brad Pitt on SNL. But why did he PAY for the virus with illegal funding in China — and USA?— 01:46:24 Jon Rappoport, NoMoreFakeNews.com, joins to deconstructs the new lies about alleged new coronavirus functions as the original narrative unravels.Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!