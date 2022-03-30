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Mariupol Ukraine March30th Journalists Evacuate Elderly from Home
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Mariupol Ukraine March30th Journalists Evacuate Elderly from Home
Patrick Lancaster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpMjqAho6So
https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancasternewstoday:c/journalists-evacuate-elderly-from:d
https://rumble.com/c/c-1457343
Journalists Evacuate Elderly from Mariupol
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
Patrick Lancaster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpMjqAho6So
https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancasternewstoday:c/journalists-evacuate-elderly-from:d
https://rumble.com/c/c-1457343
Journalists Evacuate Elderly from Mariupol
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
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