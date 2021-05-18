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Trainee nurse, 18, who received the AstraZeneca vaccine is hospitalised with THREE severe blood clots after doctors dismissed her symptoms and sent her home THREE times until she could barely breathe
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30 views • May 18, 2021
A young nursing student has been hospitalised with three blood clots on her right lung just three weeks after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.
Ellie Peacock, who works on a casual team that is exposed to potential Covid-positive patients, was given her first dose of the vaccine on March 31, a week before the government advised under 50s against receiving the AstraZeneca jab.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration is investigating and is yet to make a determination on Ms Peacock's case but she believes the blood clots were linked to the vaccine.
The 18-year-old went to the emergency department at the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital with severe throbbing and tightness in her calf on April 18 and what she claims were 'signs of clotting'. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9587915/Brisbane-trainee-nurse-hospitalised-three-blood-clots-getting-AstraZeneca-Covid-vaccine.html
Ellie Peacock, who works on a casual team that is exposed to potential Covid-positive patients, was given her first dose of the vaccine on March 31, a week before the government advised under 50s against receiving the AstraZeneca jab.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration is investigating and is yet to make a determination on Ms Peacock's case but she believes the blood clots were linked to the vaccine.
The 18-year-old went to the emergency department at the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital with severe throbbing and tightness in her calf on April 18 and what she claims were 'signs of clotting'. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9587915/Brisbane-trainee-nurse-hospitalised-three-blood-clots-getting-AstraZeneca-Covid-vaccine.html
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