Paradise Stolen - Episode 5 - Why We Are Poor
SVerstappen
SVerstappen
77 views • 9 months ago

When you find out what the government really takes from you, you’ll be shocked and outraged, but the evidence is indisputable. This was a hard video to make because, like most people, learning about our tax system is repulsive and makes my mind shut down. But it’s essential to understanding why we are in the situation we are in. I had the idea for this video for months, but couldn’t figure out a way to make it understandable or believable to the average person. I have done the best I can to explain our servitude with clear and simple to understand examples.


Folks I need your help, If you can, thank you

 https://paypal.me/stefanverstappen


To download the most important collection of books you need to survive visit:

 https://www.chinastrategies.com/survival-library/

Sign up for my course here: https://formingcommunities.com/

 

For a consultation click here:  https://www.chinastrategies.com/preparedness-consulting/


My website:

 www.chinastrategies.com




Keywords
taxationbankinginflation
