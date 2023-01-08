Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
There is Something Profoundly Wrong - Prophecy Update with Tom Hughes
118 views
channel image
gocephas
Published a day ago |
Donate

Tom states that there is something profoundly wrong. Popularity: 62,276 views - He states that the Book of Judges closes with these words: in those days there were no kinds in Israel,  everyone did what was right in his own eyes. Judges 25:21 When we look at the western world it is evident that we have a serious problem. They don't recognize God as king and everyone is doing whatever they please. It is just becoming a nightmare in many situations throughout the whole world. Mirrored

Keywords
israelkingimmoralitywestern world

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket