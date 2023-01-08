There is Something Profoundly Wrong - Prophecy Update with Tom Hughes

Tom states that there is something profoundly wrong.
Popularity: 62,276 views - He states that the Book of Judges closes with these
words: in those days there were no kinds in Israel, everyone did what was right
in his own eyes. Judges 25:21 When we look at the western world it is evident
that we have a serious problem. They don't recognize God as king and everyone
is doing whatever they please. It is just becoming a nightmare in many
situations throughout the whole world.
