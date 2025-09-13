BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SATAN'S REAL ASSASSINS Did ETSY Witches Curse CHARLIE KIRK? The SHOOTER - Furries & SPIRITUAL WAR! 🔴
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
152 followers
44 views • 1 day ago

JOIN Dr. William Schnoebelen as exposes the crafty spiritual manipulations of Fallen Celestials working through a variety of occult influences such as Mormonism, video gaming and sexual perversion in the case of Charlie Kirk's suspected killer. This brew from hell itself plotted, manufactured and executed the death of a major Christian/conservative figure - beloved husband and father - And possible future President.


Dr. Bill concludes with POWERFUL SCRIPTURAL ADVICE FOR PARENTS & CLERGY to help combat this monstrous awakening and the influential cultural tide so prevalent today. LEARN TO PROTECT our precious children! PRAY WITH DR. BILL IN A PASSIONATE, ANOINTED PRAYER AT THE END OF THE VIDEO.

https://www.withoneaccord.org

Keywords
satans real assassinsetsy witchesspiritual manipulations
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
