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Remember When ABC GMA told us the TRUTH ABOUT MASKS What Changed NOTHING!!!! WWG1WGA MAGA. Ghislaine Maxwell did not kill herself....
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30 views • July 14, 2020
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Rothschild’s CIA Director William Casey, 1981, - "We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false"
WAKE UP: Everything Government has told you all your life is a FALSE! All dis-info has been designed to enable your enslavement for the New World Order! The biggest lie at this time is that the NWO GATES – FAUCI GOV ID 1984 is going to kill you! WAKE THE FU%$ UP - The New World Order is making their final move to enslave / terminate 90% of the people of the World. Unlearn: ITS JUST A MASK: https://tinyurl.com/ybvccdr6
Article's: tinyurl.com/qno5k6e 1776reloaded.org
Video channel: tinyurl.com/v3yd89l internallydisplacedpeople.org
https://www.facebook.com/pauljamesCET TheHealthyAmerican.com
It was never about keeping us safe ... Gov ID 1984 was designed to bring forward the Talmudic New World Order - Gov just obsoleted itself per the Declaration of Independence... Search DuckDuckGo for "Operation Lockstep" https://phibetaiota.net/2020/07/defdog-masks-do-not-work-can-be-bad-for-you/
Rothschild’s CIA Director William Casey, 1981, - "We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false"
WAKE UP: Everything Government has told you all your life is a FALSE! All dis-info has been designed to enable your enslavement for the New World Order! The biggest lie at this time is that the NWO GATES – FAUCI GOV ID 1984 is going to kill you! WAKE THE FU%$ UP - The New World Order is making their final move to enslave / terminate 90% of the people of the World. Unlearn: ITS JUST A MASK: https://tinyurl.com/ybvccdr6
Article's: tinyurl.com/qno5k6e 1776reloaded.org
Video channel: tinyurl.com/v3yd89l internallydisplacedpeople.org
https://www.facebook.com/pauljamesCET TheHealthyAmerican.com
It was never about keeping us safe ... Gov ID 1984 was designed to bring forward the Talmudic New World Order - Gov just obsoleted itself per the Declaration of Independence... Search DuckDuckGo for "Operation Lockstep" https://phibetaiota.net/2020/07/defdog-masks-do-not-work-can-be-bad-for-you/
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