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Bernie Sanders Defends Fidel Castro, Ted Cruz Exposes the Absurdity with Biting Response
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15 views • February 24, 2020
By Joe Saunders
Published February 24, 2020
When the aging left-winger from Vermont, the avowed socialist who’s now leading the Democratic Party’s race for the 2020 presidential nomination, went on CBS’ “60 Minutes” for an interview broadcast Sunday, he probably didn’t intend to come off like an apologist for mass-murdering dictators.
Source: https://www.westernjournal.com/bernie-sanders-defends-fidel-castro-ted-cruz-exposes-absurdity-biting-response/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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Published February 24, 2020
When the aging left-winger from Vermont, the avowed socialist who’s now leading the Democratic Party’s race for the 2020 presidential nomination, went on CBS’ “60 Minutes” for an interview broadcast Sunday, he probably didn’t intend to come off like an apologist for mass-murdering dictators.
Source: https://www.westernjournal.com/bernie-sanders-defends-fidel-castro-ted-cruz-exposes-absurdity-biting-response/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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