© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Card Reading for Friday, December 17, 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • December 17, 2021
This week has been another doozy. A storm with 10 tornadoes rolled through the area on Wednesday, leaving many people without power and some without roofs on their buildings. There is also a nasty film of "dirt" all over EVERYTHING, or at least "dirt" is what the news is calling it. Whatever is in this "dirt," it's pretty nasty. Hopefully the next couple of days will bring an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate. Today's card is all about child-like wonder and openness.
If you are interested in distance Reiki or meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
Happy Friday, everyone!
If you are interested in distance Reiki or meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
Happy Friday, everyone!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.