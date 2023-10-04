DANIEL CONCANNON AMERICAN NATIONALIST TELLS TRAITOR FILLED SCHOOL BOARD WHAT HE THINKS OF THEM

We need millions just like him!



Of course you should NOT be sending your children to a Rockefeller funded indoctrination and brainwashing center anyway!

WTF is wrong with you?

Deuteronomy 6:4-7

4 Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God is one LORD:

5 And thou shalt love the LORD thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might.

6 And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart:

7 And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.

Ephesians 6:4

“And, ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.”

Proverbs 1

8 My son, hear the instruction of thy father, and forsake not the law of thy mother:

9 For they shall be an ornament of grace unto thy head, and chains about thy neck.

10 My son, if sinners entice thee, consent thou not

The Bible is what you teach!

NOT the doctrines of devils like is taught in public aschools!

It's YOUR DUTY to educate your children!

DO IT YOURSELF and see it gets done!.

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Live and speak the TRUTH!