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TASA - Aug 03, 2021 - 10) You don't need an Assembly History to build an Assembly - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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10 views • August 08, 2021
Q: Is it permitted to rebuild California based on historical documents? Would you recommend a template used by other States Assembly? Be in a proper political status. A State is not a state of state, they are 2 separate things. The state is responsible to set the goals, the directions, the budget, oversight, outlawing GMO human as property. The State Assembly create a charter, that charter creates a state of state, it's specifically styled, The State of California and that is the American sub-contractor, that is the American business organization to take care of day to day business. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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