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A Guide To #Cannabis Legalization In The US
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40 views • March 07, 2022
Marijuana legalization through state legislatures heated up in 2021, and that trend likely will continue this year as lawmakers in several states are expected to legalize either recreational or medical cannabis.
The Northeast and mid-Atlantic states are in the spotlight for adult-use marijuana legislative activity, with Rhode Island the top candidate to approve a regulated commercial market, according to industry experts.
Meanwhile, industry officials and advocates are closing monitoring recreational and medical marijuana legalization efforts in other states across the country.
The expected activity this year follows a strong 2021, when lawmakers in Connecticut, New Mexico, New York and Virginia legalized recreational marijuana markets that eventually are expected to generate more than $4.5 billion combined in annual revenue.
Episode 901 The #TalkingHedge dives into MJ Biz Daily’s article...
https://youtu.be/SVUg802H7ic
The Northeast and mid-Atlantic states are in the spotlight for adult-use marijuana legislative activity, with Rhode Island the top candidate to approve a regulated commercial market, according to industry experts.
Meanwhile, industry officials and advocates are closing monitoring recreational and medical marijuana legalization efforts in other states across the country.
The expected activity this year follows a strong 2021, when lawmakers in Connecticut, New Mexico, New York and Virginia legalized recreational marijuana markets that eventually are expected to generate more than $4.5 billion combined in annual revenue.
Episode 901 The #TalkingHedge dives into MJ Biz Daily’s article...
https://youtu.be/SVUg802H7ic
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