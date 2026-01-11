HAARP = High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program





GWEN = Ground Wave Energency Network.





Low-Intensity Conflict and Modern Technology, is a document produced by the Maxwell Airforce base outlining the use of electromagnetic technologies for debilitating human beings.





Electromagnetic warfare and/or ionospheric Warfare, causes: disease, hysteria and passivity for population control.





Overexposure to EMF symptoms: anxiety / depression / diarrhoea / dizziness / dizziness / extreme fatigue / headaches / light-headedness / mood swings / nausea / pulse rate sudden increase / shortness of breath / increased nighttime urination / tingling or prickling of the skin / vertigo / nosebleeds / blood pressure increase / body tremors / cancer.





