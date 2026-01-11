© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HAARP = High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program
GWEN = Ground Wave Energency Network.
Low-Intensity Conflict and Modern Technology, is a document produced by the Maxwell Airforce base outlining the use of electromagnetic technologies for debilitating human beings.
Electromagnetic warfare and/or ionospheric Warfare, causes: disease, hysteria and passivity for population control.
Overexposure to EMF symptoms: anxiety / depression / diarrhoea / dizziness / dizziness / extreme fatigue / headaches / light-headedness / mood swings / nausea / pulse rate sudden increase / shortness of breath / increased nighttime urination / tingling or prickling of the skin / vertigo / nosebleeds / blood pressure increase / body tremors / cancer.
