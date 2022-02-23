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How I'm proceeding... Could be considered advice... You have free will. Do what is right in you eyes...
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52 views • February 23, 2022
Wednesday February 23, 2022. 13:52est
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"You do you. Personally I'm done. If they want to beat me to death in pulling Ghandi esq moment and not doing shit. We got to take a stand and just let "them" do as "they" do and resort to what we saw in Canada at the trucker protests... We won already.
Disclaimer...
"You do you. Personally I'm done. If they want to beat me to death in pulling Ghandi esq moment and not doing shit. We got to take a stand and just let "them" do as "they" do and resort to what we saw in Canada at the trucker protests... We won already.
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