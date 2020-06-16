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CHAZ........The imploding ideology
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35 views • June 16, 2020
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Antifastan resident "I Am Really Scared"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LcyY0fhiZE&;t=246s
Donors to BLM (So they have collected about $250 million to BLM. )
Well well well look who donates to BLM foundation
1. microsoft $1.5 million,
2. NAACP, Southern poverty law center, world justice project.
3. Airbnb $500,000. Alphabet(google shell co.)
4.$12 million plus $25 million in ad grants. $2.5 mi matching employee donations.
5. Y.T. $1 mi.
6.Amazon $10 mil. To the ACLU foundation & lawyers commitee for cival rights.
7.Apple will donate employees donation. Will fund at later date.
8.Box $500,000
9.Cisco $5 mil
10.comcast $100 mil. $75 mil cash $25 in media distrubution over next 3yrs.
11. F.B. $10 mil.
12. Lyft $500,000 ride credits.
13. Netflix $1 mil.
14.Peloton $500,000
15.Reddit to replace Alexis Ohanian will be replaced with a black CEO.
16. Shopify $1 mil.
17.Slack $700,000 Snap will no longer promote Trump's content.
18. Softbank $100 mil. Opportunity fund.
19.Tiktok $3 mil. To non profits that help black community. Plus $1 mil. To fight racial injustice.
20.Twitter ceo who is also square ceo $3 mil. To former Kaepernick's org. Know your rights.
21. Uber $1mil.
22. Intel $1 mil.
Antifastan resident "I Am Really Scared"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LcyY0fhiZE&;t=246s
Donors to BLM (So they have collected about $250 million to BLM. )
Well well well look who donates to BLM foundation
1. microsoft $1.5 million,
2. NAACP, Southern poverty law center, world justice project.
3. Airbnb $500,000. Alphabet(google shell co.)
4.$12 million plus $25 million in ad grants. $2.5 mi matching employee donations.
5. Y.T. $1 mi.
6.Amazon $10 mil. To the ACLU foundation & lawyers commitee for cival rights.
7.Apple will donate employees donation. Will fund at later date.
8.Box $500,000
9.Cisco $5 mil
10.comcast $100 mil. $75 mil cash $25 in media distrubution over next 3yrs.
11. F.B. $10 mil.
12. Lyft $500,000 ride credits.
13. Netflix $1 mil.
14.Peloton $500,000
15.Reddit to replace Alexis Ohanian will be replaced with a black CEO.
16. Shopify $1 mil.
17.Slack $700,000 Snap will no longer promote Trump's content.
18. Softbank $100 mil. Opportunity fund.
19.Tiktok $3 mil. To non profits that help black community. Plus $1 mil. To fight racial injustice.
20.Twitter ceo who is also square ceo $3 mil. To former Kaepernick's org. Know your rights.
21. Uber $1mil.
22. Intel $1 mil.
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